Home Cities Hyderabad

Open drain poses hardships for Amberpet folks

 A stormwater drain in Amberpet, flowing along the boundaries of several residential blocks, has made life miserable for the locals.

Published: 22nd April 2019 09:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2019 09:35 AM   |  A+A-

Overflowing sewage at Amberpet in Hyderabad on Sunday | Satya Keerthi

By Ridhima Gupta
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A stormwater drain in Amberpet, flowing along the boundaries of several residential blocks, has made life miserable for the locals. With the drain left open for more than 18 months now and leaps of garbage dumped around it, the area has turned entirely fetid. Regular road accidents and waterlogged streets aside, residents worry about the water from the drain seeping into the pipelines and mixing with their drinking water, posing a threat of an outbreak of diseases. 

Mohammed Basith, an Amberpet resident, said that a mother and her child had met with an accident in the area just last week, when the child had fallen into the drain. “As people were quick to help, nothing much happened. But such an incident during the night would have definitely spelled tragedy as the road doesn’t even have a working streetlight,” he added. 

With no other option left, many residing in the area have chosen to either elevate their houses or construct a knee-length wall outside their house to stop the drain water from entering their houses. Divya Rani, a tailor by profession, claimed that even a light shower would leave their roads waterlogged for days. “My business suffers a lot because of this.

There are days when the waterlogging forces us to shut our shops. The water, however, still seeps in and spoils the garments,” lamented Rani. The complaints of children falling sick due to unhygienic water are also abound. The residents claimed that the GHMC failed to take any action on the issue, despite several complaints. 

Meanwhile, the GHMC officials reasoned that the works have been stalled because the salaries of the workers and the payment for the contractor are both still pending. “There are innumerable problems, but salary is the primary issue. But we are looking into the matter and will get the work done soon,” said the official. 

Assistant Executive Engineer MS Santosh claimed that the storm drain line and the sewer line have gotten mixed, which should be separated first. “This separation is going to take time. But we will restart the works in the next two days and will be completed by June 10.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
stormwater drain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image of EVMs and VVPATS used for representational purpose (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)
Kerala prepares for Lok Sabha polls
Sri Lankan army soldiers secure the area around St. Sebastian's Church damaged in blast in Negombo, north of Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, April 21, 2019. | AP
Sri Lanka Terror Attack: National Tawheed Jamath likely to be behind serial blasts
Gallery
Confused how to spend your summer vacation? Here is a list of movies releasing this summer!
Kollywood to Hollywood: Check out the films set to release this summer
The announcement of candidates came after talks of alliance between the AAP and the Congress failed. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Lok Sabha polls 2019: Delhi Congress announces candidates to all seats but one
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp