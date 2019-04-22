Police on alert in Hyderabad after Sri Lanka terror attack

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After a 40-day period of observing lent and abstinence, Christians across the city celebrated the second coming of Jesus with Easter festivities. However, the celebrations were short-lived as the news of the serial bombing in Sri Lanka started to flood the internet and the news, leaving many faithful, in distress.

Although Easter is considered a time to rejoice the resurrection of Jesus Christ after the crucifixion, this year it marked the death of over 200 civilians, including at least three Indians, in the suicide bombings.

Meanwhile, the city police, along with intelligence officials, have alerted all the State’s police units to take precautionary measures and thwart any untoward incidents.

As the blasts took place in Churches, hostels and other prominent places, the city police have asked the law and order department to keep a vigil at places of worships of all religions as part of security measures.

A day after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) officials have questioned a few persons in the city in connection with terror conspiracy, the state agencies have issued alerts suspecting the role of terrorists in Sri Lanka blasts as well.

Vehicle checks were carried out across various religious places in the city, by the police. The railway stations also saw extra security forces descending on their premises.