Vendors’ dispute delaying Lal Bazar opening?

It has been four months since the newly-constructed Lal Bazar market complex in Trimulgherry was ready for occupancy.

Published: 22nd April 2019 09:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2019 09:40 AM   |  A+A-

By u mahesh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It has been four months since the newly-constructed Lal Bazar market complex in Trimulgherry was ready for occupancy. However, an ongoing dispute between the vegetable vendors and meat shopkeepers has halted its inauguration ever since. Reportedly, the meat-sellers are demanding for two shops per seller, which is not going down well with the other shopkeepers. 

“What about other vendors if two shops go to one meat shop owner? We don’t have any other source of livelihood,” said Bhavani, a vegetable vendor who has been selling in the area for decades now.According to SCB officials, the new modern market complex has 16 commercial shops which will be allocated to vendors who have lost their shops in construction of market complex. While the remaining shops will be rented out on an auction-basis and only to the Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB). 

However, officials deny that this is the reason for delay in the opening of the market. When contacted, Elected member of SCB’s Ward 7, P Bhagya Shree, said, “Market complex will be inaugurated after the Lok Sabha poll results. A few shopkeepers are demanding two shops for meat shop owners. But as per rule, only one shop can be given to each vendor.”In March 2016, SCB authorities had listed the old structures for demolition and constructed a new modern market building for traders. 

