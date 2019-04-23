Home Cities Hyderabad

24-year-old woman arrested for cheating sellers on olx.in 

Four high-end smartphones worth Rs 3.40 lakh were seized from Alluri Bhanu Aravinda Chowdary alias Bhanu, police said.

Published: 23rd April 2019 06:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2019 06:21 PM   |  A+A-

Mobile phone

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 24-year-old woman who cheated many under the pretext of purchasing their mobile phones that were on sale on olx.in was arrested by cops from the Rachakonda commissionerate in LB Nagar in the city.

Four high-end smartphones worth Rs 3.40 lakh were seized from Alluri Bhanu Aravinda Chowdary alias Bhanu, police said.

According to cops, Bhanu was nabbed on Tuesday while she was moving under suspicious circumstances near LB Nagar, and four mobile phones were recovered from her. On inquiry, she confessed to the offences.

Inquiries revealed that Bhanu, hailing from Guntur district in Andhra Pradesh, is residing in a rented room at Saroornagar in the city. She had been earning a living by marketing tupperware products, but the earnings were not enough to support her lavish lifestyle. 

So, she decided to make easy money by cheating gullible people.

Her plan was simple. She registered herself on olx.in and started looking for mobiles. She would approach people who were selling high-end smartphones and express her willingness to buy the mobile.

After fixing a deal, she would ask the seller to come to a particular spot for collecting the cash. Once the mobile was handed over to her, she would walk into the house at the spot, saying she wanted to show the mobile to 'her family members' before buying it. It would be a while before the seller discovered that she had disappeared. 

Bhanu was produced before the court on Tuesday.

Also Read: Cyber attack - Hyderabad at moderate risk, Telangana relatively safer than other states

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Alluri Bhanu Aravinda Chowdary olx.in Guntur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lone voter casts only vote deep in Indian jungle
Activists rally against census citizenship question
Gallery
Rajkumar during a film shoot. (File Photo | EPS)
Rajkumar birth anniversary: Check out the rare photos of 'Nata Sarvabhouma'
'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar at the gym. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Sachin Tendulkar: Here are some rare photos of the 'Master Blaster'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp