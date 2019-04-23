24-year-old woman arrested for cheating sellers on olx.in 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 24-year-old woman who cheated many under the pretext of purchasing their mobile phones that were on sale on olx.in was arrested by cops from the Rachakonda commissionerate in LB Nagar in the city.

Four high-end smartphones worth Rs 3.40 lakh were seized from Alluri Bhanu Aravinda Chowdary alias Bhanu, police said.

According to cops, Bhanu was nabbed on Tuesday while she was moving under suspicious circumstances near LB Nagar, and four mobile phones were recovered from her. On inquiry, she confessed to the offences.

Inquiries revealed that Bhanu, hailing from Guntur district in Andhra Pradesh, is residing in a rented room at Saroornagar in the city. She had been earning a living by marketing tupperware products, but the earnings were not enough to support her lavish lifestyle.

So, she decided to make easy money by cheating gullible people.

Her plan was simple. She registered herself on olx.in and started looking for mobiles. She would approach people who were selling high-end smartphones and express her willingness to buy the mobile.

After fixing a deal, she would ask the seller to come to a particular spot for collecting the cash. Once the mobile was handed over to her, she would walk into the house at the spot, saying she wanted to show the mobile to 'her family members' before buying it. It would be a while before the seller discovered that she had disappeared.

Bhanu was produced before the court on Tuesday.

