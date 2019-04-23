Boy harassed by city cops?

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 13-year-old boy approached a child rights NGO claiming that he was harassed by cops from the Malkajgiri police station after his alleged involvement in a theft case. Achyuta Rao of Balala Hakkula Sangam said that the child approached him on Monday. The boy was repeatedly interrogated by the Malkajgiri police, Rao said. However, cops have denied allegations.