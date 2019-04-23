Court dismisses Rakesh Reddy’s bail petition

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A local court refused bail to Rakesh Reddy, the key accused in Jayaram Chigurupati’s murder on Monday.Opposing bail to accused, the Hyderabad police urged the court to dismiss the bail petition owing to possibilities of witness threatening and evidence tampering in the event of Rakesh Reddy getting out. The police also pointed out that the accused was ‘influential’ and has contacts with political big shots.