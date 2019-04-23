Government mulls relocation of 300 trees

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After the uproar on social media with regard to the felling of over 300 odd trees for expansion of the Hyderabad-Bijapur National Highway, officials said that attempts would be made to save the trees as several citizens have come forward to help in saving them.

Speaking to Express, the Principal Secretary for Roads and Buildings Sunil Sharma said that the government has been in talks with a few citizens who have come forward to ‘adopt’ and relocate the trees.

“When road widening is being undertaken, it is inevitable for the trees to be removed. But we have now planned to relocate the trees. At present, a woman has come forward to adopt and relocate them to her farm. We will see how feasible the idea is,” said Sharma.