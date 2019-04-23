Home Cities Hyderabad

‘Nayeem’s brother’ held for ransom calls

The accused, Bethi Vijay Reddy, threatened to kill the victim’s subordinates if the ransom was not arranged.

Published: 23rd April 2019 08:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2019 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 20-year-old youngster who claims to be the brother of slain gangster Nayeemuddin was arrested by Rachakonda police on Monday for allegedly trying to extort Rs 4 crore ransom from an employee of a real estate firm. The accused, Bethi Vijay Reddy, threatened to kill the victim’s subordinates if the ransom was not arranged.

Reportedly, five days ago, Srinivas Rao, working as a marketing manager in a real-estate firm lodged a complaint stating that he received a call from someone who claimed to be the brother of Nayeemuddin and demanded Rs 4 crore.

