Security agencies prep for copycat attack after Sri Lanka blasts, airports on high alert

A high alert has been sounded at airports across the country, a day after a series of blasts ripped Sri Lanka, killing more than 200 people.

Published: 23rd April 2019 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2019 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Pinto Deepak
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A high alert has been sounded at airports across the country, a day after a series of blasts ripped Sri Lanka, killing more than 200 people. The possibility of copycat attacks on airports in India cannot be ruled out, sources in security agencies said on Monday.

Constant preparedness, sensitisation of personnel, and well-rehearsed procedures are the need of the hour, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) said in a communication to airports. The CISF guards 61 of the more-than-100 airports in India.

According to sources, security agencies have told airport authorities and the officials concerned to be prepared for any eventuality as suspects, who may have drawn inspiration from the Sri Lanka attacks, could be planning similar ones in India.

“All personnel on duty bust be briefed in detail, and there must be no compromise if any clues come to light. Further, mock drills must be conducted for operational preparedness,” the agencies told airport officials, following which the CISF headquarters issued its communication to all airports.

CISF sources confirmed this to Express, adding that airports across the country have already been on high alert since the attack on a CRPF convoy in Jammu & Kashmir’s Pulwama in February, and personnel have now been briefed again on the additional security measures to be implemented. Airports guarded by the CISF already have armed personnel deployed round the clock, and passengers are subjected to intense scrutiny. No additional forces will be deployed as the current strength is said to be enough to address an emergency.

The CISF is also coordinating with the local police to ensure fool-proof security around airports. Officials from the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate, under whose jurisdiction the RGI Airport in Hyderabad falls, said they have intensified patrolling and vehicle-checking around airports.

TAGS
high alert airports

