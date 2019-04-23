Home Cities Hyderabad

Toh Yeh Hemp kya hai bhai?

The city witnessed Project H, an initiative to destigmatise Hemp, the plant that can be used in 60,000 products including concrete, fabric and skincare

Published: 23rd April 2019 03:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2019 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Bhavya Burra
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Olive Bistro at Hitech City came alive on Sunday with talks of destigmatising hemp (a plant whose cultivation remains illegal in many countries, but has been garnering attention for its verstality)  and a vivid showcase of its products. The cultivation of the plant is allowed in India only for industrial and pharmaceutical purposes with a permit from the government. The plant is speculated to have over 60,000 uses. Project H, an initiative by four companies that manufacture hemp products, introduced the city to hemp.  

The event also included a panel discussion on “The Past, Present and Future of Hemp in India” presided by Tathagata Satpathy, Ex-MP of Odisha; Jayesh Ranjan, IT Secretary, and Sr. Counsel Abhishek Patwari.
Satpathy pointed out that the general stigma surrounding any cannabis plant is not letting the society claim the benefits of a “natural source” and “nature’s gift. He stressed that “As of now, decriminalisation is the only way forward where a small, marginalised farmer with tiny land holdings can grow cannabis.” He said that the recreational part is a very small, negligible part. “The other universe is so vast and profound that it is time the Indian system grew out of the mentality that it is a drug.” He stated that to prevent the linking of cannabis to ganja and marijuana, policy, especially the NDPS Act should be addressed. “There has to be a very definite division between Opium and Cannabis. .”

Ranjan  said, “Anything that supports manufacturing, improves the economy and creates jobs is always welcome.” He said that the government would be willing to learn if the benefits are put forward. “If the merit of the product speaks up, public acceptance will be more.”

Sr. Counsel Abhishek Patwari said,“Indian entrepreneurs should realise that the change is not so swift here. To create change, “we need to engage the right stakeholders.” He stressed the importance of a united message by saying “disunited voices and messages may disrupt the moment”. He added that reform cannot be hurried and focus should instead be on “well-informed discussions”.

The focus was on distinguishing Hemp and Marijuana. Hemp, although belonging to the same family as Marijuana, is not a drug. It contains less than 0.3 percent of Tetrahydrocannabionol (THC), the psychoactive chemical. A variety of products from skincare items, clothes, paper, belts, etc were showcased. One other use is to make ‘hempcrete’, a type of concrete that uses hemp instead of cement. While it can only be used for walls, as it lacks strength, it has low thermal conductivity, making buildings cooler. It also absorbs carbon dioxide from the environment. Tarun Jami from Green Jams, who produces hempcrete, said that it reverses climate change. 1 cubic meter of hempcrete sequesters 250 kg of carbon dioxide.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala votes: Mohanlal, Tovino Thomas and a Cyclone Ockhi survivor
First time voters show their finger marked with indelible ink, after casting their vote at Agarwal Vidyala in EVK Sampath Salai, Chennai.(Photo | Martin Louis,EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: First-time voters from Kerala share their experiences
Gallery
An elderly man holds his grandchild while waiting outside Technical Higher Secondary School Kaloor in Kochi after casting his vote. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
The many faces of democracy: Mammootty, Shashi Tharoor and that grandfather holding a child
Jet Airways (Defunct 2019): Jet Airways was incorporated on April 1, 1992 by Naresh Goyal and his children, Nivaan and Namrata. In the third quarter of 2010, it became the largest airline in India with a passenger market share of 22.6%. However, by Novemb
Jet Airways to Pan America: 10 airlines that went kaput
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp