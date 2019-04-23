Toh Yeh Hemp kya hai bhai?

Bhavya Burra By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Olive Bistro at Hitech City came alive on Sunday with talks of destigmatising hemp (a plant whose cultivation remains illegal in many countries, but has been garnering attention for its verstality) and a vivid showcase of its products. The cultivation of the plant is allowed in India only for industrial and pharmaceutical purposes with a permit from the government. The plant is speculated to have over 60,000 uses. Project H, an initiative by four companies that manufacture hemp products, introduced the city to hemp.

The event also included a panel discussion on “The Past, Present and Future of Hemp in India” presided by Tathagata Satpathy, Ex-MP of Odisha; Jayesh Ranjan, IT Secretary, and Sr. Counsel Abhishek Patwari.

Satpathy pointed out that the general stigma surrounding any cannabis plant is not letting the society claim the benefits of a “natural source” and “nature’s gift. He stressed that “As of now, decriminalisation is the only way forward where a small, marginalised farmer with tiny land holdings can grow cannabis.” He said that the recreational part is a very small, negligible part. “The other universe is so vast and profound that it is time the Indian system grew out of the mentality that it is a drug.” He stated that to prevent the linking of cannabis to ganja and marijuana, policy, especially the NDPS Act should be addressed. “There has to be a very definite division between Opium and Cannabis. .”

Ranjan said, “Anything that supports manufacturing, improves the economy and creates jobs is always welcome.” He said that the government would be willing to learn if the benefits are put forward. “If the merit of the product speaks up, public acceptance will be more.”

Sr. Counsel Abhishek Patwari said,“Indian entrepreneurs should realise that the change is not so swift here. To create change, “we need to engage the right stakeholders.” He stressed the importance of a united message by saying “disunited voices and messages may disrupt the moment”. He added that reform cannot be hurried and focus should instead be on “well-informed discussions”.

The focus was on distinguishing Hemp and Marijuana. Hemp, although belonging to the same family as Marijuana, is not a drug. It contains less than 0.3 percent of Tetrahydrocannabionol (THC), the psychoactive chemical. A variety of products from skincare items, clothes, paper, belts, etc were showcased. One other use is to make ‘hempcrete’, a type of concrete that uses hemp instead of cement. While it can only be used for walls, as it lacks strength, it has low thermal conductivity, making buildings cooler. It also absorbs carbon dioxide from the environment. Tarun Jami from Green Jams, who produces hempcrete, said that it reverses climate change. 1 cubic meter of hempcrete sequesters 250 kg of carbon dioxide.