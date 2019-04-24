79 per cent growth in furniture demand in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The demand for furniture is on the rise in Hyderabad, found Quikr on Tuesday and noted that there has been a growth of 79 per cent in this category. The most sold furniture items are bed sets, sofa sets, and TV units.

“As per the trend witnessed by QuikrBazaar for its assured products, consumer demand for furniture in Hyderabad is increasing and the city witnessed a 79 per cent growth in this category. Quikr Assured furniture goes through a 3-stage quality testing process, which are then attested and certified by experts,” Quikr said in a release.