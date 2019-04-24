Home Cities Hyderabad

All it takes are light rains for Hyderabad to lose its ‘power’

On Monday, a few minutes after gusty winds started blowing, many parts of the city witnessed electricity cuts lasting for hours

Published: 24th April 2019 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2019 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Ridhima Gupta
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While the Telangana government boasts of uninterrupted power supply across the State, it took only a short spell of thunderstorms for its infrastructure to fall apart. Most parts of the city frequently immersed into darkness last week, following a few minutes of gusty winds and thundershowers, which is common during pre-monsoon season.

Only on Monday, a few minutes after winds started blowing, power outages were experienced across the city which lasted for hours. Speaking to Express, operations director of the Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana (TSSPDCL), J Srinivasa Reddy claimed that the department is fully prepared for such instances with all the staff and backup equipments required.

22-year-old Madhav from Himayat Nagar claimed that on Monday after the rains began, there was an 8-hour power outage in his area. He added the situation was the same at his relative's place in Uppal.

Some claimed that even before the rains began the electricity supplies were cut. “Power was out around 7 pm and came back only after 1 am but no officials responded to our complaints. Even if there was some technical glitch, the officials should have informed us. Instead, the complaint office phone was engaged for hours, as the phone was kept aside to avoid the calls.”

“Last week, winds blew for just 10 minutes but the power was out from nearly 7 hours. The 1912 complaint number was also not responding, said Srikant Bawgiker. “In spite of promising 24/7 power in the city, we are facing daily power cuts,” said Harish from Anjaiah Nagar in Gachibowli.  

On the other hand, Srinivasa Reddy of the TSSPCDL, said that in times of natural calamity everyone is helpless and power utility is no exception. “People should understand that we work overtime in emergencies to restore normalcy,” he said.

About the poor services by the customer care, he said that it is only at the time of heavy inflow of complains when such a situation arises. “During the calamity, there are a huge number of complaints and we cannot answer all of them.” However, he added that the power department has been sending messages to lakhs of consumers to inform about the power disruption. Meanwhile, many residents had a different claim.

All set for monsoon months ahead: TSSPDCL

Talking about the preparedness for monsoon, TSSPDCL director, Srinivasa Reddy, said that the power department has kept 15 electrical poles before Monday and for the coming month. They will also keep an additional 20 poles ready and have also hired contract labourers to help us cut down trees and fix poles. “We have stopped all developmental work for now and keep this is our only priority,” he said

