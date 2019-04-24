Home Cities Hyderabad

GHMC to rope in JNTUH to check structural stability of towers

The structural stability of buildings of existing towers should be verified thoroughly and they should submit a certificate after due inspection of all the existing towers.

Published: 24th April 2019 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2019 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After a gigantic floodlight tower came crashing down at the LB stadium in Basheerbagh due to heavy gales on Monday, killing a person on the spot and injuring a few others, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has asked Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) to the study the structural stability of the remaining three floodlight mast towers in the stadium.

‘’If they are found structurally weak,  the GHMC will ask SATS to remove these floodlight towers and structures for public safety,” GHMC Commissioner M Dana Kishore told Express.The floodlights were introduced in 1993 during the Hero cup match between the West Indies and Zimbabwe. The ground is now being used by the SATS for sports activities, cultural programmes and public meetings.

Similar steps would be initiated for cell towers and advertisement hoardings which are structurally weak and could prove fatal, with heavy gales and winds hitting the city at  regular intervals.GHMC officials said that a meeting of Cellular Tower Agencies (CTA) would be called shortly. They will be asked to inspect all the existing cell towers to take immediate measures for repairs and replacement needed within a stipulated time frame.Also, the CTA would be further asked to take necessary measures while designing the new Cell Towers so that they can withstand even a wind force of 150 km to 200 km.

The structural stability of buildings of existing towers should be verified thoroughly and they should submit a certificate after due inspection of all the existing towers. They should certify which tower exists where and if the towers are structurally safe. They should submit report to GHMC. After the submission of certificates, they would randomly be checked by GHMC engineer wing.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
LB stadium GHMC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lone voter casts only vote deep in Indian jungle
Activists rally against census citizenship question
Gallery
Rajkumar during a film shoot. (File Photo | EPS)
Rajkumar birth anniversary: Check out the rare photos of 'Nata Sarvabhouma'
'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar at the gym. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Sachin Tendulkar: Here are some rare photos of the 'Master Blaster'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp