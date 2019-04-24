GHMC to rope in JNTUH to check structural stability of towers

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After a gigantic floodlight tower came crashing down at the LB stadium in Basheerbagh due to heavy gales on Monday, killing a person on the spot and injuring a few others, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has asked Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) to the study the structural stability of the remaining three floodlight mast towers in the stadium.

‘’If they are found structurally weak, the GHMC will ask SATS to remove these floodlight towers and structures for public safety,” GHMC Commissioner M Dana Kishore told Express.The floodlights were introduced in 1993 during the Hero cup match between the West Indies and Zimbabwe. The ground is now being used by the SATS for sports activities, cultural programmes and public meetings.

Similar steps would be initiated for cell towers and advertisement hoardings which are structurally weak and could prove fatal, with heavy gales and winds hitting the city at regular intervals.GHMC officials said that a meeting of Cellular Tower Agencies (CTA) would be called shortly. They will be asked to inspect all the existing cell towers to take immediate measures for repairs and replacement needed within a stipulated time frame.Also, the CTA would be further asked to take necessary measures while designing the new Cell Towers so that they can withstand even a wind force of 150 km to 200 km.

The structural stability of buildings of existing towers should be verified thoroughly and they should submit a certificate after due inspection of all the existing towers. They should certify which tower exists where and if the towers are structurally safe. They should submit report to GHMC. After the submission of certificates, they would randomly be checked by GHMC engineer wing.