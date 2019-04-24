Let our Collective Conscience speak up

Lalit Bharadwaj By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Can a vibrant coffee table book drive home the point of the struggles that under privileged children face every day? Deepa Nath, artist and activist, who put together a book believes so. About 20 NGOs got together to research and bring out the book titled ‘Collective Conscience’ which was released in Hyderabad by Rajeev gowda, MP Karnataka and a few senior artists at an event at Park Hyatt on Saturday.

“Collective Conscience is an effort to stir our inner conscience to wake up and contribute in whatever way we can to make life a better place for these children,” she added. Talking about the book, she mentioned that NGOs from the different states worked for over a year and half to get the data for the book. Although the coffee table book is not for sale and it’s an opportunity for everyone to get it for free and to volunteer if they are willing to, she added.

Deepa is also displaying her paintings and sculptures under the art show titled Collective Conscience. Her paintings are based on people dynamics and relationships.

Her paintings titled Rasa and Rustic Blossoms are all about human emotions. The art exhibition is on till May 20 at Hotel Park Hyatt.