Man held for theft in trains at night

A computer-graduate-turned criminal offender, who targeted passengers on railway platforms and in trains, was arrested by the Railway police at Secunderabad on Tuesday.

Published: 24th April 2019 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2019 08:27 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A computer-graduate-turned criminal offender, who targeted passengers on railway platforms and in trains, was arrested by the Railway police at Secunderabad on Tuesday. Andavarapu Pavan(29) would travel as a bonafide passenger in the air-conditioned compartments of the trains he targeted and operated only at night. He would steal anything from gold ornaments to laptops.

Properties worth Rs12 lakh were seized from Pavan, said the police. Pavan also tried to dispose of the stolen laptops by selling them on OLX. Superintendent of Secunderabad railway police, G Ashok Kumar, said that A Pavan was involved in 14 offences across the two Telugu states.

Pavan would reserve a ticket in an air-conditioned coach in trains usually bound to Chennai, Bengaluru and Pune. While boarding the train, he would dress as an executive and carry one of the stolen laptops with him. During the night, once the passengers are asleep, he would steal the valuables and get off the train on the next station and escape.

