Sixth child marriage averted in Hyderabad in April 

Published: 24th April 2019 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2019 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two child marriages were averted by the Childline officials and police personnel on Tuesday, bringing the total number of such incidents to six in the month of April, in Hyderabad. In all the cases, the victim was found to be between the age of 15 and 16.

On Tuesday, a 15-year-old girl was rescued after the minor made a call herself to the police, alerting them that she was being forced into marriage.

In the cases reported earlier this month, two girls were from Rasoolpura, one from Charminar and another from Thapachaputra.

“While there are no similarities among the cases, the reason why parents chose to marry off their girls quickly was the concern for their daughter’s security. Most of the parents still believe that education up to Class 10 was enough for girls after which, they can be married immediately,” Madhavi D of Childline said.

