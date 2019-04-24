Work together, grow together

Srividya Palaparthi By

HYDERABAD: What would you choose – A corner in your house, a random coffee shop with free wifi or a well-established office where you can, discuss, present and execute your passion projects? Not everyone has the luxury of an office space where they can work towards their dream. Particularly startups and emerging artists who can’t often afford an office. Enter coworking spaces. Especially those being created for specific fields and their unique requirements - like C Space, a coworking incubator for film and media enthusiasts - this seems like the latest hit with the millenial youth. Coworking spaces are establishments which have all the amenities that are required in a functioning office, rented out as per necessity. This could be just a desk to work at, a conference room or simple business functions. While the concept is common in other metropolises like Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi, Hyderabad is just starting to warm up to the idea. And why wouldn’t it considering the startup revolution that it has been the hub of.

Networking

Sharing space with others with similar interests as you will help you get ahead. And coworking spaces seem to rely on that. “A lot of startups use the space for their needs. Even artists who have can’t afford expensive galleries and auditoriums to showcase their work find solace here. With people coming and going in this space, all with coinciding interests, they are sure to find some contacts worth using. Networking is a big part of young startups and artists to get ahead in their career, and hanging out amongst those looking for the same will put them under one roof,” says Pranavi Pullagummi, who manages Coworking 24 located in Kavuri Hills.

Cost-effective

Renting an office traditionally on a monthly-basis is not an option for most young companies and teams. It isn’t unusual for such teams to meet potential clients in coffee shops. “Clients who are important to the company need a great first impression to seal the deal. Having a swanky office helps when you are pitching yourself to a client and that can be hampered when you can’t afford it or if you end up having to meet at a coffee shop or restaurant. Coworking spaces can be rented for just the pitch or a client meeting, making it comfortable to wor,” says Y Sinjith a young entrepreneur. The pricing varies on daily, hourly, monthly or shift basis. Hourly cost starts at an average of `250 and monthly package can go upto `6999



Unique spaces and cost

C Space which was launched recently is one-of-its-kind not only here in the city but probably in the country, shares Actor Navdeep the co-owner of the space. “The office needs of startups are not the same as filmmakers. We created C Space such that budding film makers, have everything they need right here. We had a national award winning Tharun Bhascker having to work at coffee shops to create his masterpiece. We just don’t want that to happen again,” he says. C Space provides, studio-space, projection rooms, recording space and pretty much anything media enthusiasts might need to make their passion project a reality.

While incubators and coworking are a common concept among entrepreneurs, it is alien to the movie folk. However, the idea penetrated fast says Navdeep. “In just the last week we had 4000 walk-ins. We have gotten a lot of people to understand the idea, through the pre-launch video and word of mouth. And incubators are almost the same as that with startups. We would help promising scripts or talents to showcase their work to production houses in this case,” he shares.

Purpose

These coworking spaces are known to be inexpensive and affordable to the ones who they are targeted to. It would be safe to say, that these spaces often do not aim towards profit. Navdeep says, “ It’s not strictly a money-churning business, but even with the meagre fee, we get around. It is to promote someone’s passion through us, so money isn’t the first priority.” Pranavi of Coworking 24 agrees, “We frequently give out space for a lower cost depending on the necessity and the relationship. It is afterall meant for all of us to grow together.” That indeed sums up the phenomenon of coworking spaces - growing together!

