Hyderabad's Anand Bagh residents facing water scarcity, officials blame RUB works

Published: 25th April 2019 07:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2019 07:34 AM   |  A+A-

Image of water scarcity for representation.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Over 500 households in west Anand Bagh, Malkajgiri are reeling under water scarcity. The residents allege that they have been getting water supply only once in 7-10 days. Meanwhile, the Hyderabad Metro Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) officials claims that the problem for the  irregular water supply is water pipeline getting damaged during construction of a Railway Under Bridge (RUB). 

While complaining about the long wait for the water supply, many residents claimed that they have made several complains which have gone unheard. 
Speaking to Express, Anand Bagh Resident Welfare Association, General Secretary, V Suresh Kumar said, “We don’t have any alternative solution for drinking water.” He added that water pipelines getting damaged due to the construction works is a common problem now, which is causing disruption in our day to day lives. 

“While HMWS & SB authorities do the repair works they stop the supply, creating problems for us,” lamented Kumar. He further alleged that the Mandal Revenue Office (MRO) authorities have also failed to stop the illegal borewells digging in the area. 
According to the HMWS& SB authorities of Sainikpuri, they are trying to resolve the water leakage issues at the time of water supply. 

The officials added that the Railway Under Bridge’s (RUB) roads work constructions is one of the major problem for interrupted water supply in the area. 
The official added that after the completion of road works the pipeline would be installed properly to ensure alternate water supply to residents. 

