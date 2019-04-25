Hospitality Day celebrated

Aakanksha Madhavaram By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The fourth International Hospitality Day was celebrated across the world by hoteliers and hospitality professionals on April 24. The International Institute of Hospitality Management (IIHM) celebrated the event at hotel Taj Krishna in the city.

The IIHM, along with International Hospitality Council (IHC), London initiated the International Hospitality Day in 2016, to celebrate the success of the industry. Dr Suborno Bose, chief mentor of IIHM, said, “Over 50 countries around the world are celebrating this amazing day with enthusiasm and fervour this year”.

Ashok Hemrajnani, vice president of Minerva group of hotels, was awarded the IHC Lifetime achievement in Hospitality and the ICH rising star award was presented to Shibani Malhotra, manager, Marriott International. The IHC Hall of Fame award was given to the iconic chef, Padma Shri Sanjeev Kapoor, who commented that, “IIHM has set a new benchmark of sorts in the hospitality industry”.