Punching above its weight

HYDERABAD: Hi, I am a mosquito. I have existed on this planet for nearly 100 million years. I have seen dinosaurs from up close, and even feasted on their blood! And I have survived the fiery asteroid impact that wiped out most of life on Earth some 66 million years ago. In terms of evolution, I am superior to you! Governments across the world are spending billions of dollars annually trying to eliminate me, but I still exist! I am a survivor! Today, I am present in India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Indonesia, many parts of Africa, and other countries across the world.

Don’t, for a minute, assume that all I do is just suck your blood and transmit malaria. I help the ecosystem in innumerable ways. Surprised? For starters, before I become an adult, my larvae lives in water, providing food for fish and other wildlife. If I’m gone, hundreds of species of fish who feed on me will also go extinct! And the loss of these fish, mind you, would have a large impact down the food chain. Next, as many of us depend on nectar, if we were to be wiped off the face of the earth, thousands of plant species would miss us and they too would have to face a similar fate.

Do you know something interesting? Hundreds of thousands of us form a swarm and attack the caribou herd in the Arctic, forcing them to take a path facing the wind to escape us. Now, if we are gone, the caribou herd, in all likelihood, will traverse a different path, trampling all the flora and fauna along their way in the Arctic valley. That would irreversibly worsen the fragile Arctic ecosystem.

What’s your problem? You call me the ‘deadliest insect on earth’. C’mon, I’m so small and you are so big. I weigh less than 3 mg and some of you weigh well over 100 kg! Is this fair? Regardless of what I did to you personally, the moment you spot me, you swat me hard. I believe it has become an instinctive habit for you. The same life force that exists in you also exists in me, don’t you think?

I don’t discriminate like some of you do. I don’t care whether the person is rich or poor, Hindu or Muslim, Brahmin or Dalit. All humans are equal to me. And I also don’t show partiality towards any particular gender, though only females in our species suck blood. And why do we do it? Because we get all the proteins we can from your blood, which will help us in laying eggs.

I want to talk about something unique here. Have you ever felt pain while I begin to suck blood from you? No, right? It’s because my saliva that’s injected in you contains a drug which acts like an anesthetic! I have learned that researchers at the University of Calgary in Canada have developed an ‘e-mosquito’ prototype that helps in painless extracting of blood from diabetics. Depending on regulatory approvals, I guess the product may be in the market by next year! This would help in providing a painless solution for monitoring your blood glucose levels!

Your scientific community is also taking inspiration from me in another way – a study has been conducted at The University of Sydney a few months ago which said that by mimicking the anti-clotting properties found in my saliva, your scientists could develop new drugs to treat conditions like deep vein thrombosis or stroke. What is the lesson to be learned? In spite of all your scientific accomplishments, you still have a lot to learn from me!

No matter what you do to me, as long as I live, I always find you attractive and will continue to suck you!

(With inputs from Nature journal, ThoughtCo publishing and Sciencing)