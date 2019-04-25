RTC bus stolen from Central Bus Station in Gowliguda

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In an bizarre incident, a city bus of Metro Express model was stolen from the Central Bus Station (CBS) at Gowliguda on Wednesday. The incident came to light when the bus driver and conductor came in to commence the service for the day at around 5.15 am in the morning to start the daily shift.

According to police officials, the bus (AP11Z6254), a 2009 model vehicle, was parked at the bus depot at 11. 15 pm on Tuesday night by driver Venkatsham and conductor Rahul, after which they left for home and returned in the morning, only find the bus missing.

The RTC officials immediately filed a theft complaint with the Afzalgunj police, who registered an FIR under section 379 of IPC.

Speaking to Express, Investigating officer, Praveen Kumar noted: “Though there are cctv cameras, since it was night time there was no visibility. We have formed four teams to locate the bus.”

The bus costs around `20 lakhs.

Previously buses were stolen in 2016 under the same police station limits but were eventually found. The accused then had taken them for a joyride.

The whole issue also highlights how the RTC has failed in providing basic security staff at the depot.