SCB’s TB health centres in critical condition

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Despite the measures undertaken by the State government to provide facilities to people suffering from tuberculosis, the Secunderabad Cantonment Board’s apathy towards implementing them has been stalling progress in the matter.

The four TB centres under the SCB limits are, in fact, telltale signs of SCB’s sheer disregard for patients -- most of these buildings were constructed in the pre-independence era and are, without a doubt, in terrible conditions.

The TB centres at Picket, Trimulgherry, Bowenpally, and Bollarum have at least 30 patients visiting them on a daily basis. Years of neglect has forced the buildings to crumble -- only two rooms with leaking roofs are available for patients. Cracks forming on the walls and concrete falling off from the ceiling are common occurrences.

What is worse is that despite being operational for decades, these buildings do not have a power connection. In fact, recently, snakes were spotted inside the building.

A Surender, one of the TB patients and a resident of Trimulgherry, said that the centre was a mere two-room affair with no lab equipments. “There is no separate room for storing medicines. It is difficult to bring oneself to seek treatment from the centre,” he said.

Meanwhile, officials manning the centre alleged that the SCB authorities were not taking enough measures to improve facilities or ready a new building for the centre. “The SCB officials are well aware of the condition of the TB centres. They know these centres are housed in buildings constructed in the British era. We are risking our lives and working here because any moment these structures might crumble,” they alleged.

SCB vice president J Ramakrishna said that appeals have been received from the medical departments concerned. “The TB centres’ issues will be discussed in the upcoming board meeting of the SCB and a decision would be taken with regard to allocating land for the construction of a new building or the shifting of centres,” said Ramakrishna.