Telangana chefs get a common platform

He urged TCA to run food festivals that showcase the unique food that Telangana offers.

By Bhavya Burra
HYDERABAD: With an intent to connect various culinary professionals, institutions and food industries on a common platform, Telangana Chef’s Association (TCA) was launched at an event held at Institute of Hotel Mangement, Vidya Nagar on Tuesday. The chief guests of the event were principal secretary Jayesh Ranjan and Tourism commissioner Sunita Bhagwat.

TCA aims to stimulate dialogue and create discourses among its members. Chef Dharmendra Lamba, President of TCA, explains, “The association wishes to participate, encourage and enhance the level of food making in Telangana.” 

Other elected members were chef Amey Marathe, vice president; chef Naveen Nagraj, secretary; chef Sudhakar Rao, joint secretary, and chef Thimma Reddy, treasurer.

Jayesh Ranjan said, “The biggest value I see is that this kind of an association can support the government when organising international events.” He urged TCA to run food festivals that showcase the unique food that Telangana offers.

