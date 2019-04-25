Three techies revamp governemnt school in Secunderabad

u mahesh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Upset about the falling strength of the Government Boys Primary School at Tadbund in Secunderabad, three techies took it upon themselves to renovate the school. The trio, who raised Rs 1.5 lakh from their pocket, revamped the school in just around 20 days.

For the last two years, the trio has been donating various books to the school. When they contacted the school officials to do so for the upcoming academic session, they were informed that 65 students had dropped out after the last academic session.

Speaking to Express, S Satish, who works at an MNC said, “When we started book distribution, the school had a good strength of students. When we approached the school this year, they gave us a list of only 45 students. We were shocked.” Apparently, as the school was in a dilapidated condition and is situated next to a graveyard, many parents did not want their children to study there.

Aggrieved by the situation, the trio decided to renovate the school. In a few weeks, they got the school painted, got new furniture and constructed a new playground as well.

‘Govt funds not enough’

An education department official said that the government is allocating only `8,000-`10,000 per annum for the repair and renovation works. “But this is insufficient to take up all the repairs the school needs”