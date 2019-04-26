A sore sight for tourists? From now on, no more hawkers around Charminar

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Governments have come and gone, but the State’s vendors never seem to have it easy. Always the ‘encroachers on public land’, they continue to be evicted out of wherever they set up stalls in, mostly by local bodies across the State.

In the latest such development, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has initiated the process to turn the 50-metres radius of the Charminar edifice into a hawker-free zone. As part of the initiative, the GHMC has started putting up ‘No Hawker Zone’ markings around the said radius.

For the next three to five days, the corporation authorities will create awareness among hawkers against selling goods within the said radius. After that, there would be a strict enforcement of the same with the cooperation of other government agencies.

GHMC Director (Planning) K Srinivas Rao told Express that the ‘No Hawker Zone’ markings were being painted on to the surface of the road in yellow since Thursday. The strict implementation will come into force from next week.

The decision was made because a large number of hawkers were apparently found to be entirely occupying the area. Even the railings of Charminar are not spared. The tourists who come in large numbers to see the iconic structure have no place to stand or take photographs with Charminar as the background, as the surroundings are packed with hawkers.

Reportedly, it was the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) authorities who brought the issue to the notice of the local body and police authorities.

Apart from the no-hawker zone, the GHMC has also decided not to allow any vehicular movement up to about 100 metres away from Charminar. This is to prevent fuel-run vehicles from proceeding further from the Gulzar Houz, Sardar Mahal, Shali Banda and Laad Bazar sides. The GHMC will also fix hydraulic bollards of five-metre heights here, with up and down movements. “Works for the fixing of hydraulic bollards have started on the Gulzar House side,” he said.

‘Phase 1 of SRDP works to be completed by Dec’

The Phase 1 of the Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP) would be completed by the end of this year, GHMC Commissioner M Dana Kishore said. GHMC will avail `3,000 crore in the form of Rupee Term Loan (RTL) would be used for the same.

DRF teams clears rain-related mishaps

GHMC’s Distaster Response Force has cleared several incidents that were caused by heavy rains within a span of 24 to 36 hours. They cleared 622 uprooted trees, fixed five water stagnations and removed several damaged poles.

GHMC’s summer camp from May 6 to June 16

The annual GHMC Summer Coaching Camp - 2019 will begin in 45 disciplines at about 739 centres covering all six zones of the civic body. The camps will start from May 6 and would go on till June 16. However, this year there has been a drastic reduction in coaching centres — from 829 to 730 centres

‘Formulate action plan for curbing pollution’

The GHMC Commissioner has issued instructions to the concerned additional commissioners and other senior officials of its various wings to furnish an action plan report for controlling air pollution as per the National Green Tribunal timeline. The move came after NGT’s recent order to submit the same.