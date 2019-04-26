Home Cities Hyderabad

A sore sight for tourists? From now on, no more hawkers around Charminar

GHMC has initiated the process to turn 50-metres radius of Charminar edifice into a hawker-free zone.

Published: 26th April 2019 08:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2019 08:53 AM   |  A+A-

‘No-hawkers’ zone being marked around Charminar in Hyderabad on Thursday | Express

‘No-hawkers’ zone being marked around Charminar in Hyderabad on Thursday | Express

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Governments have come and gone, but the State’s vendors never seem to have it easy. Always the ‘encroachers on public land’, they continue to be evicted out of wherever they set up stalls in, mostly by local bodies across the State.

In the latest such development, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has initiated the process to turn the 50-metres radius of the Charminar edifice into a hawker-free zone. As part of the initiative, the GHMC has started putting up ‘No Hawker Zone’ markings around the said radius.
For the next three to five days, the corporation authorities will create awareness among hawkers against selling goods within the said radius. After that, there would be a strict enforcement of the same with the cooperation of other government agencies.

GHMC Director (Planning) K Srinivas Rao told Express that the ‘No Hawker Zone’ markings were being painted on to the surface of the road in yellow since Thursday. The strict implementation will come into force from next week.

The decision was made because a large number of hawkers were apparently found to be entirely occupying the area. Even the railings of Charminar are not spared. The tourists who come in large numbers to see the iconic structure have no place to stand or take photographs with Charminar as the background, as the surroundings are packed with hawkers.               

Reportedly, it was the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) authorities who brought the issue to the notice of the local body and police authorities.

Apart from the no-hawker zone, the GHMC has also decided not to allow any vehicular movement up to about 100 metres away from Charminar. This is to prevent fuel-run vehicles from proceeding further from the Gulzar Houz, Sardar Mahal, Shali Banda and Laad Bazar sides. The GHMC will also fix hydraulic bollards of five-metre heights here, with up and down movements. “Works for the fixing of hydraulic bollards have started on the Gulzar House side,” he said.

‘Phase 1 of SRDP works to be completed by Dec’
The Phase 1 of the Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP) would be completed by the end of this year, GHMC Commissioner M Dana Kishore said. GHMC will avail `3,000 crore in the form of Rupee Term Loan (RTL) would be used for the same.

DRF teams clears rain-related mishaps
GHMC’s Distaster Response Force has cleared several incidents that were caused by heavy rains within a span of 24 to 36 hours. They cleared 622 uprooted trees, fixed five water stagnations and removed several damaged poles.

GHMC’s summer camp from May 6 to June 16
The annual GHMC Summer Coaching Camp - 2019 will begin in 45 disciplines at about 739 centres covering all six zones of the civic body. The camps will start from May 6 and would go on till June 16. However, this year there has been a drastic reduction in coaching centres — from 829 to 730 centres

‘Formulate action plan for curbing pollution’
The GHMC Commissioner has issued instructions to the concerned additional commissioners and other senior officials of its various wings to furnish an action plan report for controlling air pollution as per the National Green Tribunal timeline. The move came after NGT’s recent order to submit the same.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
GHMC Charminar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury (File | PTI)
Sitaram Yechury on NYAY, Sabarimala, Rahul's Wayanad foray and more
TNIE Analysis: How Lok Sabha Elections results will determine Karnataka's political future
Gallery
A lion-tailed macaque in Bavali forest area of Wayanad's Kerala carries its young one, as it jumps from one tree branch to another in search of food. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Week in photos: The many shades of summer
The power of music is infinite. And this orchestra is trying to rein that in. Around 60 students are part of OrchKids, a program run by the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, which is hoping to bring change to the port city plagued by violence, drugs and crime. (Photo | AFP)
IN PHOTOS: These young musicians are instruments of change in violence-hit Baltimore
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp