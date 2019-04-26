Engineering dropout who stole from own home held

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: THE Central Crime Station (CCS) on Thursday arrested an engineering dropout, who had been involved in five theft cases including one at his own home. Another property offender, who was working for an e-commerce portal, was also arrested by the CCS. Stolen property worth `9 lakh were seized from their possession. The accused were identified as Koyalakonda Radha Kalyan (21) and Surmilla Arunodaya Raj (33).

According to police, Kalyan, who had discontinued his studies and started committing thefts, was first arrested at Vanasthalipuram in 2017 in a bike theft case. After coming out on bail, he was unable to get enough pocket money from his parents, because of which he allegedly decided to commit thefts again.

In yet another case, Surmilla Arunodaya Raj, who is allegedly an old offender involved in many theft and ganja cases, was also arrested. On Thursday, he was arrested for four cases, including a four-year-old case. Stolen property worth `1.50 lakh was recovered from his possession.