Man held for duping Bank of Maharashtra

HYDERABAD: The Central Crime Station (CCS) on Thursday, arrested Anil Kumar Jaju for duping Bank of Maharashtra. According to police, the complaint was registered by Radhey Shyam Bansal, the zonal manager of Bank of Maharashtra, who claimed that Jaju along with three other persons took a loan of `2 crores from the bank by submitting fake property documents. Police have registered a criminal case and further investigations are underway.
