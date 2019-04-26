Home Cities Hyderabad

Manikonda set to fix old mistakes

Newly-formed municipality deals with issue left behind by previous Panchayat term.

Garbage littered along the roads in Manikonda municipality on Thursday | Express

By Donita Jose
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Within a month of its metamorphosis from being a Panchayat, the Manikonda municipality has tightened its noose around all illegal constructions under its jurisdiction. Officials say, at least 20 buildings have been sent notices after their construction was found in violation of the permits given by the previous Panchayat term. Source say that before the completion of its final term, several building permits were given out, but with very weak vigilance from the Panchayat’s end.

The ensuing muck is now for the newly-inducted municipality to resolve, which has already begun sending out notices to all those defying rules applicable during the Panchayat’s tenure.“People had taken HMDA permissions for building one type of structure. But eventually they deviated from the plan and created additional floors. We are identifying such aberrations and sending out notices. As per law, we will produce them before the court as well,” Shanker, Manikonda Municipal Commissioner, told Express.

The situation is so pernicious that, in some cases, buildings with permission for just ground plus two floors, have gone on to have ground plus five floors. This is particularly being highlighted by the locals who have been taking to Twitter to invite attention to their problems.

One such tweet, posted by one, Srinivas Pichapati, read, “Sir, there is an illegal construction without any approval in 240 sq yards for 5 floors at Road 4, Alakapoor Township, Neknampur, Manikonda Municipality, Complained to MRO, RI , Bill Coll but no action has been taken.”

Locals are also hopeful that under the municipality, Manikonda officials will be able to yield more power in dealing with defaulters.

“Several defaulters think that just because they pay the property tax, they can get away with the legal hassles of flouting norms. However, even during the term of the Panchayat, we gave out receipts, with disclaimers that if the structure is found illegal by law, this document holds no validity,” added a staffer.

Manikonda municipality

