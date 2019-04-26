Home Cities Hyderabad

‘Start-ups to play critical role in smart city project’

The Smart City Arcade session helped bring together corporates, government organisations, and start-ups to explore next-generation products and business models for SCM and AIM.

Published: 26th April 2019 09:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2019 09:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In bid to pioneer an innovation ecosystem for the Smart Cities Mission by the Government of India and NITI Aayog’s Atal Innovation Mission, T-Hub hosted a consultative session with Smart City start-ups. Principal Secretary of IT Jayesh Ranjan and Mission Director of SCM and Joint Secretary of the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs Kunal Kumar were the keynote speakers.

This edition of the Arcade series focussed on the areas of waste management, smart transportation, water, smart digital infrastructure, intelligent housing and sustainable ecosystem.

Speaking at the event Kunal Kumar said: “Expecting a smart city to be built in a couple of years is like asking a child in primary school to finish their PhD. There are multiple stages before any smart city becomes successful. However, we do need to speed up the process of building smart cities and thus innovation will play a critical role.”

Jayesh Ranjan, meanwhile, emphasised on the fact that the State would continue with its support to start-ups.

TAGS
smart city project NITI Aayog

