Home Cities Hyderabad

Six-year-old killed as bench falls on him

The incident happened at Janapriya Utopia apartments on Thursday evening, when the child, Divit Sharma, was playing in the park with his elder brother and his friends.

Published: 27th April 2019 10:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2019 10:07 AM   |  A+A-

Divit Sharma

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A six-year-old playing on a park bench was killed after it toppled on him, in a gated community in Rajendranagar. CCTV footage shows the child took a few steps after the bench was removed, but he collapsed soon after. A nearby private hospital declared him brought dead.

The incident happened at Janapriya Utopia apartments on Thursday evening, when the child, Divit Sharma, was playing in the park with his elder brother and his friends. As the other children started playing cricket, Divit sat on a nearby cement bench, which was not affixed to, but merely resting on its frame.
As a result, the bench moved when he sat down, and the child started playing on it by rocking the bench. However, the structure suddenly toppled on the boy, leaving him seriously injured.

The other children and a group of adults at the parked rushed to Divit’s and removed the bench, after which he stood up and tried to walk.Residents of the gated community blamed the management for the mishap. “If the management was prompt in maintaining the bench, this would not have happened and the boy would have been alive,” they said.

The Janapriya Utopia management, meanwhile, said there was no negligence on their part. The bench was installed by a group of elderly persons, under the umbrella of Senior Citizens Association, against the apartment rules, they claimed.

The sub-inspector from Rajendranagar police station, Balaraj, said prima-facie a case has been registered under Section 174 of the CrPC and further investigations are underway.

To helplessly watch his six-and-a-half-year-old brother bleed after a bench fell on him, with neighbours and apartment staff too standing haplessly, was an heart-wrenching experience for the 12-year-old as well as those who gathered around the duo.

Navodit Sharma, whose younger brother Divit was injured and ultimately succumbed to the injuries, ran to his sibling’s rescue as soon as the bench fell on him.With their mother was at home and father away at office, the sight of Navodit helplessly sitting beside his bleeding brother brought tears to other residents in the apartment complex.

Divit is the younger son of Bishan Sharma, a techie, and Pragati Sharma, a housewife. The couple, natives of Noida, has been living in the city for more than a decade with Bishan working with an MNC here.
Though Divit was born in their native, he was brought up in Hyderabad. But it was their ill luck that their child lost his life in the same city.

“He was closer to his brother and mother than me. He was sleeping when I left for office. But I returned home to hear this devastating news. We had so many plans for his future, but what do they matter now,” Bishan recalled.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
park bench Rajendranagar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former JNU students union president and CPI candidate from the Begusarai Lok Sabha seat Kanhaiya Kumar during an election campaign in Begusarai. (Photo | PTI)
The Azaadi balladeer: Why Kanhaiya Kumar wants to go to Parliament
Massive fire breaks out in New Delhi's JJ Colony
Gallery
Faced with bumper production of wheat in an election year, the Government on 27 April 2019 raised the import duty on wheat to 40 % from an already high 30% to discourage millers from buying wheat from abroad. (Photo | PTI)
Balle, balle! This should whe(a)t all roti lovers' appetites
Priyanka Chaturvedi (Congress to Shiv Sena): Chaturvedi decided to quit the Grand old Party after it reinstated her alleged harassers. (Picture credit | PTI)
A list of biggest party-hoppers this Lok Sabha season
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp