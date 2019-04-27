7th annual convocation at Hyderabad JNTU

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: During the seventh convocation of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (JNTU-H) a whopping number of 31 female students received gold medals out of the total 42 B Tech medal winners.

As many as 73,778 under graduate, post graduate and PhD students were conferred with their degrees.

IIT Hyderabad director Prof UB Desai, the guest of honour, while addressing the gathering said “Industrial Revolution 4.0 is going to create challenges in Big Data and Artificial Intelligence. The next two decades will belong to Artificial Intelligence and our lives will be strongly influenced by it, perhaps even governed by it.”

Governor ESL Narasimhan, chancellor of the university, urged students and the varsity to make technology socially relevant.