Advocate, wife held for sexual assault

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Chilkalguda police have arrested a lawyer and his wife on Friday for allegedly assaulting a law student. While the lawyer was booked on charges of rape, his wife had allegedly abused the student while she came to meet the lawyer at their residence in Chilkalguda. The arrested were identified as Immeneni Rama Rao (39) and Supraja (36).

A drama played out by the lawyer when the police visited his house, as he attempted to commit suicide by consuming bathroom cleaner. However, the police managed to take him into custody and then shifted him to a hospital for medical attention. Reportedly, the accused is a notorious history-sheeter with 16 criminal cases.