Home Cities Hyderabad

App to bust marriage hall owners evading tax

The commercial taxes and excise department sleuths are keen to know when and where a wedding is performed.

Published: 27th April 2019 10:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2019 10:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Ajay Moses
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The commercial taxes and excise department sleuths are keen to know when and where a wedding is performed. What keeps them interested is the fact that many of the function hall owners in the state deliberately do not pay the Goods and Services Tax (GST). Exasperated by this the department has come up with a mobile application called ‘function hall’ to cut the loose ends in tax evasion.

As per the GST tax slab rate, a function hall owner has to pay 18 per cent GST on the business conducted. Speaking to Express, Somesh Kumar, principal secretary, commercial taxes and excise said, “A system will be created wherein every time a marriage happens, we would get the information.

After the deadline to file annual returns of GST was postponed on two occasions, principal secretary of commercial taxes and excise Somesh Kumar hinted that there would not be any more postponements of the final date. “The date has been extended twice but taxpayers won’t get lucky for the third time,” he said  at an ASSOCHAM conference.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
marriage hall GST

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former JNU students union president and CPI candidate from the Begusarai Lok Sabha seat Kanhaiya Kumar during an election campaign in Begusarai. (Photo | PTI)
The Azaadi balladeer: Why Kanhaiya Kumar wants to go to Parliament
Massive fire breaks out in New Delhi's JJ Colony
Gallery
Faced with bumper production of wheat in an election year, the Government on 27 April 2019 raised the import duty on wheat to 40 % from an already high 30% to discourage millers from buying wheat from abroad. (Photo | PTI)
Balle, balle! This should whe(a)t all roti lovers' appetites
Priyanka Chaturvedi (Congress to Shiv Sena): Chaturvedi decided to quit the Grand old Party after it reinstated her alleged harassers. (Picture credit | PTI)
A list of biggest party-hoppers this Lok Sabha season
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp