App to bust marriage hall owners evading tax

Ajay Moses By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The commercial taxes and excise department sleuths are keen to know when and where a wedding is performed. What keeps them interested is the fact that many of the function hall owners in the state deliberately do not pay the Goods and Services Tax (GST). Exasperated by this the department has come up with a mobile application called ‘function hall’ to cut the loose ends in tax evasion.

As per the GST tax slab rate, a function hall owner has to pay 18 per cent GST on the business conducted. Speaking to Express, Somesh Kumar, principal secretary, commercial taxes and excise said, “A system will be created wherein every time a marriage happens, we would get the information.

After the deadline to file annual returns of GST was postponed on two occasions, principal secretary of commercial taxes and excise Somesh Kumar hinted that there would not be any more postponements of the final date. “The date has been extended twice but taxpayers won’t get lucky for the third time,” he said at an ASSOCHAM conference.