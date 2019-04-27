ASI auctions unusable material for Rs 11.64 lakh

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a bid to make heritage monuments cleaner, 55 years of unusable material stored in various monuments under the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) across the State was finally auctioned for `11.64 lakh.

Items including broken pieces of furniture, non-functioning pumps, air coolers, boxes and rusted metal structures were auctioned at the Archaeological Museum in Kondapur, Kudavelli Sangameswara temple at Alampur, Thousand Pillar Temple in Hanamkonda, Warangal Fort and Ramappa temple.

The materials were dumped at the Dhobi Ghat at the Golconda Fort, in the 12 rooms on the top of the minars in Charminar, the store room of the Archaeological Museum at Kondapur, inside an office at Warangal fort, an ancient kitchen room at Ramappa temple, Palampet and at the premises of Nava Brahma and Kudavelli Sangameswara temple in Alampur.

“During inspections in May 2017, it was seen that a lot of filth had been accumulating at these places since long. And the items were of no use to us. So we decided to auction the materials,” Superintending Archaeologist of ASI-Hyderabad Milan Kumar Chauley told Express.

“It took about a year to find out the details of every thing stocked, to make the list of all materials, form a committee, find the government authorised auctioneer, etc. At last, the first auction was undertaken at the Golconda Fort on May 22, 2018,” he said, adding that the money procured by selling the materials have been deposited in the government treasury.

The materials date back to 1964, when ASI had jurisdiction over the entire Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and parts of central India.