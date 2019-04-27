Home Cities Hyderabad

‘But sir, the ancient temple is new here’

The ASI was put in a spot by an alleged encroacher, who asked if translocated temples are covered under encroachment mandate.

File photo of Alampur temple

By Aihik Sur
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) is in a dilemma. Faced with a perplexing question regarding encroachment at a temple land under its purview, the heritage body has been forced to inspect the technicalities of the concerned law, which in fact do not seem to help its case in this instance.
It may be mentioned that there have been numerous instances of encroachments in the ASI-protected Alampur Temples in the recent times, specifically the Kudavelli Sangameswara temple.

According to the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (AMASR) Act, one cannot take up construction within a 100m-radius of the protected monument, but can take up controlled and supervised construction between the 100m-300m perimeter mark. Various illegal construction works have been taken up under the prohibited area around the temple, and the institution has been tackling the issue with the help of the authorities.

That was until one of the alleged encroachers asked the question: “What does the law say about translocated temples?” The temple was, in fact, originally situated near the Kudavelli village at the confluence of Krishna and Tungabhadra rivers. As Kudavelli came under the submergence area of the Srisailam Hydro Electric Project, it was transplanted 20 km southwest to Alampur. The alleged encroachers argue that since the temple was shifted to another place, the law’s various prohibitive measures should not apply here.

The uneasiness from ASI’s part arises because the AMASR Act, in fact, does not have any specific caveat for translocated temples. According to Superintending Archaeologist M K Chauley, however, although there is no specific separate mention of translocated temples in the Act, the same rules apply for every ASI-protected monument. But another ASI official stressed that the confusion arose because the law was outdated and that it needed amendments so that similar arguments do not arise again.

ASI’s website describes Kudavelli Sangameswara as a sandstone temple  with nine niches (Khattakas) that carry Shiva’s various forms -- Sankhanidhi, Padhmanidi, Ganga, Yamuna and so on. The sculptured panel depicts Vidhyadaras, Ghandarvas, Dikpalas, Ganas playing on musical instruments. The inscription found in the temple indicates that the temple was the oldest of all the Chalukyan temples at Alampur.

ASI’s jurisdiction

Back in 1964, the ASI had jurisdiction over the entire AP, Odisha and parts of central India. In 1976, the monuments under MP and Maharashtra were deleted. In 1996, the Hyderabad circle was created. Finally by 2016, after bifurcation, the Hyd circle had eight sites in its kitty

