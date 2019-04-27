Home Cities Hyderabad

Drive to detect unauthorised HMDA layouts

In order to detect unauthorised layouts in Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) a special drive will be held from April 29 to May 10.

Published: 27th April 2019 05:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2019 10:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In order to detect unauthorised layouts in Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) a special drive will be held from April 29 to May 10. After which HMDA will take up strict enforcement action including demolition of constructed portions, roads and others structures to remove unauthorised layouts.In this connection Assistant Planning Officers along with other officials have been issued instructions to identify all the unauthorised layouts in their respective jurisdictions.

