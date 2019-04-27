Food gems from the Western Ghats

Bhavya Burra By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: If you are a fan of coconut, spice, and everything nice, then you are in for a treat. Mercure KCP’s Cayenne Restaurant, in Somajiguda, is organising a Western Ghats Food Festival. The festival, which features food from Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharastra, Rajasthan, Goa, and Gujarat, will be open till the 28th of this month. Priced at `1090 plus taxes, the buffet-meal offers around 48 delicacies. The five-course meal offers a welcome drink, two soups, four starters, 14 main course dishes, two live counters, and 12 desserts. The menu changes every day.

One of the specialties of the restaurant is that they have their own halwai, letting them present an extensive range of fresh desserts. The elaborate meal has been put together by Chef Dipak Adhikari and his team. Speaking of the food festival, the chef says, “The states were chosen since they have similar cuisines”. He urges the customers to try Seafood Mahapash, his favourite, and the desserts.

While the festival focuses on promoting seafood, which is popular in the seven states chosen and also healthy, chicken, lamb and a variety of vegetarian dishes are also being offered. The chef hopes that the food festival provides enough options for the customers while keeping in mind the varied culture and cuisine that is present in the country. The hotel manager, Soumitra Pahari, adds, “The festival is designed to provide our guests the authentic and traditional flavours of the western coast.” The festival is on till Sunday.