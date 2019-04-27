Home Cities Hyderabad

GHMC to restore Lalapet over bridge

The GHMC, as a result, has decided to take up the restoration of the distressed one kilometre stretch at Lalapet from April 29.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Road Over Bridge (RoB) at Lalapet across the Secunderabad-Kazipet railway line has become structurally weak due to wear and tear and is in no position to bear the weight of heavy vehicles such as RTC and private buses.

GHMC officials told Express that restoration of RoB would be done across the span of two months for which Rs 5.85 crore has been sanctioned. Repcon Consultancy and Services have been assigned the job and have been asked to complete works by the end of June this year. Traffic police have permitted GHMC to carry out the restoration works by closing the RoB to traffic from Monday till the completion of the restoration works.

