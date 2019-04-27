Let’s go veg

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad may be a food haven, but vegetarians who prefer dining out in veg-only restaurants, always complain they have limited options. Giving them another option and one that the Gen Next would approve of is A Bleu Basil – A Veg Affair on Road no 2, Banjara Hills. Although the restaurant itself is a decade-old, it reinvented itself recently to add an array of vegetarian delicacies with an exotic touch.

The restaurant has buffet and ala carte and an ambience that is done up with care. An accent wall with framed pictures of different kinds of basils (about six of them, lemon, dark opel and blue among others) and tables decorated with colourful pebbles gives the place a distinct, fine dine look. Prem from Delhi and his partner Chef Rana Pratap from Uttarakhand took over the restaurant to give it their own twist. While mocktails of all kinds are available, Red Hot Chill Pepper, looking scarlet and a fiery chili as a decor element was as good and spicy as it looked. In the starters, the Malai Soya Chaaps and Tandoori Soya Tikka were great and novel. Soya is still picking up as a starter and this gave a good start to the meal. In the main course, Majestic Paneer and Shaam Savera (green gravy with paneer) were excellent with the soft rotis. The range is exhaustive with a mix of Punjabi and continental.