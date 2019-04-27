Home Cities Hyderabad

Let’s go veg

The restaurant has buffet and ala carte and an ambience that is done up with care.

Published: 27th April 2019 05:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2019 07:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad may be a food haven, but vegetarians who prefer dining out in veg-only restaurants, always complain they have limited options. Giving them another option and one that the Gen Next would approve of is A Bleu Basil – A Veg Affair on Road no 2, Banjara Hills. Although the restaurant itself is a decade-old, it reinvented itself recently to add an array of vegetarian delicacies with an exotic touch.

The restaurant has buffet and ala carte and an ambience that is done up with care. An accent wall with framed pictures of different kinds of basils (about six of them, lemon, dark opel and blue among others) and tables decorated with colourful pebbles gives the place a distinct, fine dine look. Prem from Delhi and his partner Chef Rana Pratap from Uttarakhand took over the restaurant to give it their own twist. While mocktails of all kinds are available, Red Hot Chill Pepper, looking scarlet and a fiery chili as a decor element was as good and spicy as it looked. In the starters, the Malai Soya Chaaps and Tandoori Soya Tikka were great and novel. Soya is still picking up as a starter and this gave a good start to the meal. In the main course, Majestic Paneer and Shaam Savera (green gravy with paneer) were excellent with the soft rotis. The range is exhaustive with a mix of Punjabi and continental.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former JNU students union president and CPI candidate from the Begusarai Lok Sabha seat Kanhaiya Kumar during an election campaign in Begusarai. (Photo | PTI)
The Azaadi balladeer: Why Kanhaiya Kumar wants to go to Parliament
Massive fire breaks out in New Delhi's JJ Colony
Gallery
Faced with bumper production of wheat in an election year, the Government on 27 April 2019 raised the import duty on wheat to 40 % from an already high 30% to discourage millers from buying wheat from abroad. (Photo | PTI)
Balle, balle! This should whe(a)t all roti lovers' appetites
Priyanka Chaturvedi (Congress to Shiv Sena): Chaturvedi decided to quit the Grand old Party after it reinstated her alleged harassers. (Picture credit | PTI)
A list of biggest party-hoppers this Lok Sabha season
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp