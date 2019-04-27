Locals bear brunt of illegal water business

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Depletion of groundwater level is as global a problem, as are its side-effects like high pumping costs, deteriorating water quality, damaged aquatic ecosystems, and irreversibly weakened land quality. While the depletion is thrust ahead by business and development interests, it is the local population which pays the highest cost for sinking water levels below the ground.

For instance, in case of the thriving locales of Serilingampally mandal, as the area sees a splurge of illegal borewells, booming construction and water business, it is the farming population which is left with no water for their mango and paddy crops.

According to M Bhaskar Rao, a resident of Gopanpally, “Private water suppliers are tying-up with local plot owners for water from private borewells and the water is being supplied to construction sites, IT companies early in the mornings. While vendors are minting money, nearby wells are going dry.” This after commercialisation of borewells in residential is prohibited under the Water Air Land and Trees Act (WALTA).

When contacted, the deputy collector of Rangareddy district, M Vamsi, told Express, that he has been receiving complaints against water supply traders. “We have given clear instructions to revenue inspectors that illegal borewells should be closed. Every day three to four violators are booked and borewells closed with mud and stones,” said Vamsi.

As the demand surges, advance bookings of water for the summer start pouring in. Several private water supply traders are reportedly charging `1,500 for a 5,000-litre tanker. And with sale of 10 tankers, the vendor makes `15,000 a day. The business of private water is operating unabated in Gopanpally, Tellapur, Financial district, Serilingampally, Khajaguda, Raidurgam, and Gachibowli.