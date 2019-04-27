Home Cities Hyderabad

Missing teen found buried in agricultural well

Inspector of Bhongir circle Y Surender Reddy said that since the well was very deep, they had to make arrangements to recover the body from the well.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A day after a 15-year-old girl was reported missing by her parents with the Bommalaramaram police station in Rachakonda, her body was recovered from an abandoned agricultural well on Friday. A school bag, which reportedly belonged to the young girl, was found near a village walkway by the locals on Thursday. At least five empty booze bottles were also found along side the bag. Soon after the body was found, the villagers staged a protest, demanding that the police take action immediately and assure justice for the family of the victim.

Inspector of Bhongir circle Y Surender Reddy said that since the well was very deep, they had to make arrangements to recover the body from the well. “Prima facie inquiries reveal that the girl was killed. But to know how the murder was carried out, we will have to depend on the postmortem reports,” he said
On Thursday morning, at around 11.30 am, the teen is said to have left her home to attend certain special classes at her school. A few hours later, she and her friends headed back home from.

The RTC bus stop is located on the outskirts of her village, at a distance of just about 500 m from her home. Therefore, when she failed to reach her home until late in the evening, her parents decided to lodge a complaint with the police.

