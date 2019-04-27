Off the marks

Srividya Palaparthi By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Celebrations, desires, tears, anger and guilt - the day of results evoke numerous emotions among the young generation full of hope for the future. Whichever board or class they belong to, the stress of the ordeal is more or less the same for everyone; be it the toppers of the class or the runt of the litter, they all go through this rite of passage equally. Having that level of expectations from family, peers and the burden of future prospects on them, it is understandable that one might find themselves struggling through this phase. However, the adults of today who have experienced the same battle not so long ago have a different perspective, now that that ship has sailed.

Sanjay (name changed) is on the verge of tears as he shares intimately all his fears. -“This is the most important exam of our lives. Our entire life and career will depend on it. Or at least this is what we are told all the time. I love my parents and I am sure they love me too, but i can’t help but think they would only be proud of me if I scored a certain percentage in my exams. They have invested their time, money and faith in me and if I don’t reach their expectations, even if they do not say so, I know I would have disappointed them.”He goes on, “Guilt is only one part of it all, the impending fear of what is to come and the effect it will have on our entire career afterwards is what really takes a toll. What my marks will be this year will decide, whether or not my parents can afford the college I get a seat in. Don’t I owe it to them? And the unwarranted interest that all our and our family’s acquaintances have on me doesn’t help.”

With that kind of pressure mounting on the young souls, it is only heart-breaking to see the administration failing to be meticulous in examining the papers, leading to the worst. On the bright side, public figures and professionals are ensuring to put out a word for the younger lot to stay strong. Satish Vegesna, a National Award winning filmmaker says, “I secured second class in X standard. I failed in English in Intermediate second year and lost an academic year. I got just 50% marks in my degree (BA), but I ventured into films and worked in over 50 films as a writer. I turned director, delivered a few flops until I made Shatamanam Bhavati, which won the Best Popular Film Award for wholesome entertainment at the 64th National Film Awards. Everyone eventually finds their way” He sends out a message as well.

“Success and failure are part of our lives. Similarly, education is preparation for life, but it’s not life itself. Parents shouldn’t put intense pressure on their children to succeed. Comparing them at each step will not help. If your child fails, parents should ensure that he/she shouldn’t lose heart. After all, failure is the stepping stone to success and one should give them a chance to improve and overcome that fear of failure in their next attempt” he says.

Shiva Prasad, a entrepreneur who admits to be an average-scorer says, “Every one is in the race... especially the students from the age group of 15 to18years. They are being fed that the marksheets are going to decide their future, but this perception is very far from the current scenario of the world in which they are going to compete later in their life. It’s all about self-competence, which need to be fed in their minds.” He also adds, “In this present tech-dominant world, students need to focus more on their individual capacities and skill sets rather focusing on the man-valuated papers. If these marksheets decide your future, then your future is going to be outdated in the real world.”

As important as one might say education is, it is also a given that marks aren’t the only value of a person or their future. So for all the students reading this, whatever you score isn’t the end of the world.You’ll get through this. As the adage goes, “Life goes on.”

