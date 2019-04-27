Swine flu positive woman gives birth

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a first, a pregnant mother who was diagnosed with swine flu positive gave birth to a baby at the government-run Gandhi hospital. The delivery took place on March 30. However, the mother and child were discharged on Friday; both of them are free from swine fluat present.27-year-old, Fatima, was brought to Gandhi Hospital on March 27 in a critical condition and she was immediately put on a ventilator in the swine flu ward as she had trouble breathing. The delivery took place in the swine flu ward while she was on ventilator support.