Uber to run eco-cabs in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabadis can now have zero emission travel as they hop on to their cabs, as Mahindra and Uber have come together to deploy over 50 electric vehicles in the city over the shared mobility platform.

In addition to this, Mahindra will also work closely with public and private players to set up 30 common use charging points at multiple locations in the city. This makes Hyderabad the first city to adopt an eco-friendly cab service project, undertaken by the two companies.

The announcement was made on Thursday with Mahindra&Mahindra and Uber launching their electric vehicles, including e2oPlus hatch and eVerto Sedan, on city roads. Its initial fleet was flagged off by Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary for IT. The initial deployment would be done through A to Z universal solutions.