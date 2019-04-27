Home Cities Hyderabad

Uber to run eco-cabs in Hyderabad

In addition to this, Mahindra will also work closely with public and private players to set up 30 common use charging points at multiple locations in the city.

Published: 27th April 2019 10:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2019 10:28 AM   |  A+A-

Uber

Uber (Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabadis can now have zero emission travel as they hop on to their cabs, as Mahindra and Uber have come together to deploy over 50 electric vehicles in the city over the shared mobility platform.

In addition to this, Mahindra will also work closely with public and private players to set up 30 common use charging points at multiple locations in the city. This makes Hyderabad the first city to adopt an eco-friendly cab service project, undertaken by the two companies.

The announcement was made on Thursday with Mahindra&Mahindra and Uber launching their electric vehicles, including e2oPlus hatch and eVerto Sedan, on city roads. Its initial fleet was flagged off by Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary for IT. The initial deployment would be done through A to Z universal solutions.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Uber Mahindra electric vehicles

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former JNU students union president and CPI candidate from the Begusarai Lok Sabha seat Kanhaiya Kumar during an election campaign in Begusarai. (Photo | PTI)
The Azaadi balladeer: Why Kanhaiya Kumar wants to go to Parliament
Massive fire breaks out in New Delhi's JJ Colony
Gallery
Faced with bumper production of wheat in an election year, the Government on 27 April 2019 raised the import duty on wheat to 40 % from an already high 30% to discourage millers from buying wheat from abroad. (Photo | PTI)
Balle, balle! This should whe(a)t all roti lovers' appetites
Priyanka Chaturvedi (Congress to Shiv Sena): Chaturvedi decided to quit the Grand old Party after it reinstated her alleged harassers. (Picture credit | PTI)
A list of biggest party-hoppers this Lok Sabha season
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp