College farewell turns ugly in Hyderabad, 11 held for street fighting

According to police, the students chased each other on their bikes for more than one kilometre.

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The KPHB police on Saturday detained at least eleven students after they were caught fighting on the road. The clash between two groups were caught on camera. Students pelting stones and fighting with sticks left one injured and many passersby terrorised.

The incident was a result of an old fight. Earlier, Lavan, a first-year student from a business school in KPHB area had asked for monetary help from one of his female classmates, who complained about it to a senior student.

Following this, a final-year student scolded Lavan and warned him to stay away from the girl. Since then, the two had differences between them.

On Saturday, when students had gathered for a farewell function, Lavan along with his friends confronted the final-year student who had scolded him. The argument quickly escalated and led to a brawl.

According to police, the students chased each other on their bikes for more than one kilometre. They said that a few students manhandled a couple of others and pelted stones and sticks at each other. Videos of the incident shot by some passersby went viral. A case has been registered and the further questing is underway.

