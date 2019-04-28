TSRTC bus theft: Afzalgunj police arrest eight including Maharashtra scrap vendor

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Days after a TSRTC bus was stolen from the central bus station, the Afzalgunj police have arrested eight people for allegedly committing the offence.

On Friday, the police seized 37 parts of the stolen bus from the accused. According to the police, the accused identified as Syed Abed (27), his brother Syed Zehad, stole the bus from the bus stop and drove away to Maharashtra, where they sold it to the scrap vendors, Mohammed Naweed and Farooq. The police have also arrested the scrap vendor along with four workers, who assisted him in dismantling the vehicle.

East Zone DCP M Ramesh Reddy said: “The brothers sold the bus to the scrap vendors for `60,000. By the time the accused could shift the dismantled parts to a godown, city police reached the spot and nabbed them.”