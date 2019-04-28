Home Cities Hyderabad

Pakistani woman married Hyderabad resident gets stuck, family seek MEA help 

A Pakistani-national married to a resident of Hyderabad has been stuck in the neighbouring country for the last three months.

HYDERABAD: A Pakistani-national married to a resident of Hyderabad has been stuck in the neighbouring country for the last three months. The woman’s  mother-in-law has appealed to the Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj to rescue her.

According to her family, the woman had married the Hyderabadi in 2011. In December last year, she had reportedly gone to Pakistan to visit her ailing father.

“As soon as she got to know about her father’s ailing health, she decided to go back to Pakistan. She has been stuck there since then,” said her mother-in-law, Waheed Unissa. The woman, whose visa had expired, is waiting for the Indian Embassy to renew it. Escalating tension between the two countries has not been helping her case.

