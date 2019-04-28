Home Cities Hyderabad

Security beefed up at rail stations

He added that all personnel on train patrolling duty have been asked to be more vigilant.

Published: 28th April 2019 10:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2019 10:32 AM   |  A+A-

Railway police conducting security checks at Secunderabad Railway Station on Saturday, in the wake of reports of possible attacks on trains | Vinay Madapu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Railway police in Telangana has beefed up security at railway stations and increased patrolling in trains. They were alerted by the Karnataka police about ‘possible terror attacks’.Superintendent of Railway police, Secunderabad, G Ashok Kumar said: “After we received an alert on Friday night, the patrolling and checking have been intensified. We are taking all preventive measures to avoid any untoward situation.” He added that all personnel on train patrolling duty have been asked to be more vigilant.

