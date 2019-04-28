Security beefed up at rail stations

HYDERABAD: Railway police in Telangana has beefed up security at railway stations and increased patrolling in trains. They were alerted by the Karnataka police about ‘possible terror attacks’.Superintendent of Railway police, Secunderabad, G Ashok Kumar said: “After we received an alert on Friday night, the patrolling and checking have been intensified. We are taking all preventive measures to avoid any untoward situation.” He added that all personnel on train patrolling duty have been asked to be more vigilant.
