Feed the Need: GHMC’s ninth fridge installed in Film Nagar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As part of the GHMC’s novel initiative of serving free food for the poor through their ‘Feed the Need’ programme, the corporation inaugurated a ninth refrigerator at Film Nagar on Sunday.

Khairatabad Zonal Commissioner Musharraf Faruqui, Kamini Saraf, Raghu Kunche, Neelima Arya and others participated in the launch programme. Speaking on the occasion, Faruqui said, “Let’s contribute more and make our city hunger free.”