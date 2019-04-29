Home Guard found dead outside house in Nagole

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 52-year-old home guard working with Hyderabad traffic police was found dead outside his residence in Nagole on Sunday. The deceased is identified as Thumala Ramesh. Police suspect Ramesh may have died due to ill health.

According to LB Nagar police, Ramesh, who was working as a home guard in the traffic wing of Hyderabad police commissionerate, left home on Saturday morning to attend to duties and returned home at around 10 in the night. After having dinner, he went to bed.

However, when his wife woke up on Sunday the morning, she found Ramesh lying unconscious at the door. She immediately shifted him to a nearby private hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

A case was registered and the body was handed over to the family after postmortem. “When he woke up to relieve himself at night, he could have collapsed and died. However, based on the postmortem report and other clues, the investigation will proceed,” the police said.